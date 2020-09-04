|
Shovlin Joseph (Joe) In hospital on
31st August, aged 74 years.
Much loved brother of George, Margaret, Bernie and the late Mary, Michael, Tommy, Jimmy, Ann
and Andrew. Also a loving
brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Family and friends please meet for service on Tuesday 8th September in Sunderland Crematorium at 10am. Family flowers only
please, donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 4, 2020