Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
13:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Joseph Thompson Notice
Thompson High Barnes Suddenly on 22nd February,
aged 72 years, Joseph.
Devoted husband of the late Sandra, a much loved dad to David and Sarah, dear father-in-law to Nicola and Andrew, treasured grandad to Emily, Stephen, Sophie, Phoebe and Jacob. Joseph will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 12th March at 1.30pm.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd
Family Funeral Directors, Grindon
tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 2, 2020
