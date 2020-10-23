|
|
|
ATKINSON Sunderland Peacefully at home on 19th October, aged 96 years, Josephine (Jose), beloved wife to the late Dennis, much loved mam to Michael and Philip, dear mother-in-law to Kay and Valerie, a much loved nan to Anthony and great nana to Amiee.
Requiem Mass will be at
St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday 30th October at 11.30am. Interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
At Rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
On Whose Souls Sweet
Jesus Have Mercy. R I P.
(Restricted numbers at Church)
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 23, 2020