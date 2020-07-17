|
CRANMER THORNEY CLOSE Passed away peacefully on July 13th, aged 82 years, Joyce (Nee Gray). Devoted wife of the late Freddie. Treasured mam of Kevin, Michaela and Carole. Mother in law of Denise, Steven and Darran. A one of a kind nana to Megan, Ellie and Chester (the dog). Also a dear sister,
sister in law, aunty, cousin and a special friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday July 24th at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer's UK and British Heart Foundation, a donation box will be available at the crematorium. Always in our hearts. Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 17, 2020