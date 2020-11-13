Home

Goodfellow Fulwell
Peacefully at Hylton View Care Home on November 5th, aged 79 years, Joyce A Emaritus Lay Reader for The Parish of Monkwearmouth. Beloved wife to David George Goodfellow, loving daughter to the late William and Sarah - Jane Phayer, also devoted sister to the late William Geoffrey Phayer.

Service to be conducted at
All Saints Church, Monkwearmouth on Thursday 19th November at 12:30pm followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 1:30pm. By request of Joyce, donations to All Saints Church
or flowers if so preferred.
Now at rest with the Lord.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 13, 2020
