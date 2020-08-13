|
|
|
JOHNSON Farringdon (Formerly M&S employee)
Passed away peacefully at her
son's home on 7th August 2020, aged 84 years.
Joyce, loving wife of the late Ronald.
A caring mother, Nana and
Great Nana who will be sadly
missed by all. Would friends
kindly meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 19th August at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to The British Heart Foundation.
A collection plate will be provided
at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to
Glen Miller Funeral Services,
Boldon 5191645
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 13, 2020