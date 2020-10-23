Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9DB
0191 548 7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Robinson

Notice Condolences

Joyce Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Doxford Park Suddenly but peacefully in
Bryony Park Nursing Home on
15th October aged 86 years.
Joyce (nee Simms), devoted wife of the late John (Jackie),
loving mam of Edward and his wife Jacqueline, also a dear sister,
sister in law, aunt and friend.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 26th October at 3.30pm.
No flowers by request please, donations in lieu if so desired to Bryony Park Nursing Home, a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Joyce is resting peacefully with Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -