ROBINSON Doxford Park Suddenly but peacefully in
Bryony Park Nursing Home on
15th October aged 86 years.
Joyce (nee Simms), devoted wife of the late John (Jackie),
loving mam of Edward and his wife Jacqueline, also a dear sister,
sister in law, aunt and friend.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 26th October at 3.30pm.
No flowers by request please, donations in lieu if so desired to Bryony Park Nursing Home, a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Joyce is resting peacefully with Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 23, 2020