|
|
|
Shaw Joyce
(nee Magnus) Passed away after a long illness patiently borne at Sunderland Royal Hospital on 3rd January,
aged 81 years.
Ever loving wife of Bruce, loving mother of Joshua and Graham, mother in law of Jackie and Carolyn, grandmother and great grandmother, also sister
of Margaret.
Funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd January at 11am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired, to High Southwick Methodist Church.
A donations box will be available
on the day.
All enquiries to
Forsters Funeral Directors,
6 The Green, Southwick
Tel: 0191 5160333
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 15, 2020