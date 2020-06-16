Home

Hepple Joyclyn Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday 9th June 2020,
aged 95 years.
Much loved and sadly missed.
Devoted Mother of Elaine and Ian,
a much loved mother in law of
Mark and Jane. Dearly loved Grandmother of Adam,
Abby, Kelly and Louise.
Also a loving Great Grandmother
of Jake and Kian.
A private ceremony is to be held at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery on Monday 22nd of June 2020.
All enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors - Tel:-01914164160
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 16, 2020
