|
|
|
MURRAY (Sunderland) Peacefully at home surrounded
by her loving family on Wednesday 22nd July, aged 72 years.
Judith (nee Sangster),
treasured wife of Jim, a very
much loved mum of Jayne,
Jennifer and Jill and a loving
gran to Jamie, David and Antonia.
Judith's family would like to
thank the district nursing team
and the carers from Allied for their support during her last illness.
A private service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 3rd August at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu if so desired
to Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries at Co-op Funeralcare, Chester Road, 0191 5673401.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 27, 2020