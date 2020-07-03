Home

Judith Shields Notice
Shields Judith Abigail Passed away peacefully
after a brave struggle in
St Benedict's Hospice on
29th June 2020, aged 76 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Robert,
much loved mam of Janet and David,
a dear mother-in-law, devoted nana,
great-nana and friend to many.
Forever in our hearts and thoughts.
No flowers by request,
donations can be made in support
of St Benedict's Hospice.
Due to the current situation,
a private service will take place on
Friday 10th July at 12:30pm in
Sunderland Crematorium.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 3, 2020
