WELLHAM Hastings Street Peacefully in hospital on
1st March, aged 93 years, Judy, beloved wife to the late John,
much loved mum to Jill and Gordon,
dear mother-in-law to Louise,
a loved grandma to Victoria and James and great grandma to
Lottie, Florence, Arjun and Arha.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 13th March at 10.00 am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Gurker's Welfare Trust
(a collection box will be
available at the Crematorium).
At Rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 6, 2020
