Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director
57 The Avenue
Seaham, Co. Durham SR7 8NS
0191 581 7388
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:30
Holy Trinity Church
Ganning Murton Suddenly on February 7th,
June (née Moralee), aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joe, devoted mam of Anthony and David, dear mother-in-law of Diane, dearly loved nana of Damien and Michaela and
a loving great nana of Sienna.
Friends please meet in Holy Trinity Church on Thursday February 27th for service at 10:40am. Cremation to follow in Sunderland Crematorium.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Directors, The Avenue, Seaham,
Tel: 5817388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 20, 2020
