Henry June
Hetton-le-Hole's
'Little jolly postie' Passed away 10th October 2020,
aged 85 years.
Beloved Wife of Eddy,
much loved Mam of
Barrie, Jean and Eddy.
Much loved Nana to Trevor, Tammy,
Aidan, Dean, Jade, Amber,
Jordan, Connor and Scarlett,
much loved Great-Nana
to Josh and Sophie, Louie
and Iyla, Mollie and Otis.
Much loved Sister to
Mervyn, Les, and Elaine.
Please meet for funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Monday 19th October at 3:30pm
and thereafter for a socially
distanced walk around
Hetton Lakes (The Bull Wells).
Family flowers only.
A Just Giving page is being set up
in her memory with donations going
to Alzheimer's Research.
Dark clothing is not mandatory.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 15, 2020