Hind Peacefully on
September 17th,
of Horden.
June, aged 91 years,
beloved wife of the late John,
devoted mum to John,
a cherished grandma to Jenni and Sarah and great-grandma to William and Wren.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A service for family and close friends will take place at
St Mary's Church, Horden on
Monday 28th September
at 11am, followed by interment
in Horden Cemetery.
The cortege will leave from
Edward Avenue at 10.40am for those wishing to say farewell to June on her journey to Church.
Donations in memory of June may be sent to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 23, 2020