McKenna
June Peacefully on 15th February at St Benedict's Hospice, aged 50.
Darling wife of Dave,
adored mum of Lucy and
precious daughter of
Sandra and Dennis.
Loved by everyone who knew her.
Please meet at Sunderland Crematorium for 10.30am on Wednesday 4th March.
June requested colours
to be worn, not black.
Family flowers only,
donations to St Benedict's Hospice,
for which a box will be provided
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Peter Johnson,
Newcastle Road, Tel : 5497878
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 20, 2020