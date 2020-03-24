|
McKENNA
June June would have been amazed at the turn out for her on the 4th March. Sandra and Dennis would like to apologise to the many people we just didn't get the chance to speak to. Thank you to all her family and friends for their love and support in this extremly difficult time and for the many cards of condolence received. Thank you also to Keith, Linda and Joanne from Peter Johnsons for the professional way they handled everything. A special mention must be made for the remarkable tribute through Tracy Heron. With our grateful thanks to everyone concerned we raised over £1,000 which has been passed to St Benedicts Hospice where June was treated with care and kindness by every one of the wonderful staff there.
Dave, Lucy, Sandra & Dennis.
Never to be forgotten.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 24, 2020