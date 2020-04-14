Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Monson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Monson

Notice Condolences

June Monson Notice
MONSON June
(nee Blakey) Taken from her loving family on Tuesday 7th April, aged 84 years.
June, devoted wife of the late Charlie. Dearly loved mam of
Colette, Paul, Mark & Donna, mother-in-law of Andrew, George
& Julie and a deeply loved nana
of Simone, Aaron, Jordan, Ethan, Reece, Maddison & Kacey-May. Loving sister of the late Norma
& Pauline, sister-in-law of Ellen
and a much loved auntie to
all nieces and nephews.
Reunited with her beloved
husband and family.
Forever in our hearts.
Private cremation.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd,
Tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -