|
|
|
MONSON June
(nee Blakey) Taken from her loving family on Tuesday 7th April, aged 84 years.
June, devoted wife of the late Charlie. Dearly loved mam of
Colette, Paul, Mark & Donna, mother-in-law of Andrew, George
& Julie and a deeply loved nana
of Simone, Aaron, Jordan, Ethan, Reece, Maddison & Kacey-May. Loving sister of the late Norma
& Pauline, sister-in-law of Ellen
and a much loved auntie to
all nieces and nephews.
Reunited with her beloved
husband and family.
Forever in our hearts.
Private cremation.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd,
Tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 14, 2020