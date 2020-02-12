|
|
|
Stephenson Grindon Peacefully on the 7th February
aged 85 years, June Rose (née Dale).
Devoted mam of John,
Simon, Ian and Sarah,
dearly loved mother in law,
much loved nanna
and great nanna.
June will be greatly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet
for requiem mass on
Tuesday 18th February at 2pm at
St. Anne's RC Church, Pennywell followed by cremation.
Family flowers only by request, donations to the charity
of the family's choice,
a plate will be provided at the church and crematorium.
Resting peacefully with
Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors, Grindon Tel - 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 12, 2020