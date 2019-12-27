|
Seymour Karen A Wife,
a Mother,
a Nana too,
this is the legacy we have from you.
You taught us love and how to fight, you gave us strength,
you gave us might.
A nicer person would be hard
to find, as in your heart
you were always kind.
Nine years have passed since
that sad day, you're still missed
and loved in every way.
I've never asked for miracles
but today just one would do.
To see the front door open and
for you to walk on through.
Deeply missed, devoted husband Keith. xxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 27, 2019