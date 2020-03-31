Home

LAING Plains Farm Suddenly at home on 21st March, aged 66 years, Kath.
Dearly loved wife to the late Hall, much loved mam to Kevin and
step-mam to Sharon and Marvin.
A loving nana to Andre, Tiago, Alex, Natalie and Steven, a dearest
sister to Bobby and a dear
sister-in-law and aunt.
A funeral service will be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 6th April at 12 noon.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Forever in our hearts x
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 31, 2020
