|
|
|
Banks (Fulwell) Peacefully at Maple Lodge Care Home on 20th November,
aged 89 years, Kathleen,
beloved wife of the late Billy,
loving mam of Carol and Kevin, devoted nana of Ben, Gemma,
Claire, Caitlan and Jack, dearest
mother-in-law and sister-in-law.
Service to take place at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 3rd December at 2pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Dementia Research. All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Tel. 5200666.
Dearly missed by all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 30, 2020