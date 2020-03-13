|
Baxter South Hetton Suddenly on March 2nd aged 72 years,
Kathleen (nee Debbage). The much loved
mam of Diane, David and Allen.
The adored sister of Terry
and Kevin. A cherished gran
and aunty, a friend who will be much missed. Please meet on Thursday 19th March
for a Requiem Mass in St Michael's R.C. Church, Houghton at 10:30am. Committal to follow in Sunderland Crematorium. All are welcome back to The Robin Todd Centre for refreshments. Flowers welcome. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, Co-Op Building, Headley Terrace, South Hetton.
Tel: 0191 5261265.
Forever in our hearts. R.I.P.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2020