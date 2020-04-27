Home

JACKSON Murton Peacefully on April 21,
aged 74 years Kathleen Amelia (Kate nee Weir), loving wife to Billy, mother of Dennis, Pamela and Andrea, mother in law to June, David and Barry, nana to Ginnean, Hilary, Curtis, Elliott and Alexander, sister of Kenneth, George and Michael, cousin of Carol, Shirley, Patsy, Margaret, Denise and Irene also a very good friend of the late Sally. Will be sadly missed. Rest In Peace. Private funeral service with a memorial when possible.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 27, 2020
