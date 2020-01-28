Home

Nash Houghton-le-Spring Peacefully at home on January 13th, Kathleen. The much loved daughter of the late Arthur and Beatrice.
A dear friend, neighbour
and sister in Christ. Please meet
on Monday February 3rd for service in St Michael & All Angels, Houghton-le-Spring at 1:00pm. Committal to follow in Sunderland
Crematorium. Flowers welcome or donations in lieu, if so desired, towards the work of the church. All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole. Tel: 0191 5265800.
Sadly missed, now at peace
with the Lord.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 28, 2020
