WILLIAMSON Kathleen Mary
(nee Walmsley)
Fulwell Peacefully at home on
18th January 2020, aged 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Stan,
loving mother of Susan,
Elizabeth, James and Dorothy,
a proud grandmother to all of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandson. Would family and friends please meet for a memorial service at Roker Methodist Church on
Friday 7th February at 11.00am.
No flowers by request. If you would like to leave a donation in memory of Kathleen, there will be a collection at the service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 3, 2020
