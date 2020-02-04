|
|
|
Wood (Sunderland) Peacefully in hospital on 30th January 2020, aged 63 years
Kathryn (Kath The Queen)
loving mam of Tracy, Michael, Wayne, Deborah and Jason. Devoted partner of Ray. Stepmam to Sadef, Usman, Bee, and Anika. Dear mother in law to Gillian. Also adored Nana and Great Nana.
Will friends please meet for service at St Aidan's Church Grangetown on Friday 7th February at 11:45am.
Followed by interment at Sunderland Cemetery Grangetown at 12:30pm.
Kath resting at Tony Clarke Funeral Directors 190 Hylton Road Tel 0191 5656055
Sadly missed by all her
devoted family and friends.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 4, 2020