|
|
|
FARRAHI KAY Burdon Vale, Sunderland
Passed away peacefully on
22nd January 2020, aged 58 years. Loving wife of Masoud and beloved mother of Maryam and Alex.
Family and friends are invited
to meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 7th February 2020 at
2:00 PM. The wake will be held
at The Scullery, Silksworth.
Donations will be taken
on the day for Dementia UK.
Kay will be forever loved and remembered. Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth. Tel 0191 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 30, 2020