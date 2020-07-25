Home

Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
ALLIN Keith (Of Washington,
formerly Sunderland)
Passed away at home
on the 21st July 2020,
surrounded by his family.
Keith is survived by his loving
wife Mavis, and his children Deborah, Jillian and Catherine. Much loved grandfather of Charlotte, Marianne, Katie,
Josh, James and Andrew, and great-grandfather to Rebecca. Devoted brother to Peter.
Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 30th July at 3pm.
Family flowers only please - donations in lieu via website keithallin.muchloved.com
(no cash collection due to
Covid-19 restrictions).
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 25, 2020
