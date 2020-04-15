|
|
|
Chicken Hetton le Hole Left from this place together to be in each
other's arms always,
Keith aged 78 years and
Michelle (nee Elliott) aged 75 years. The adored dad and mam of Julie. The proud and devoted grandparents of Callum,
Louis (Betsy) Princess Sophie-Jo and carrot top Freya-Mai.
Beloved brother and sister, aunt
and uncle and friends to many.
A private service will take place for close family and a memorial service will be arranged for a later date. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton. Tel: 0191 5265800. Memories will be cherished
forever.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 15, 2020