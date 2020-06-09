|
FLEMING Ryhope Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd June, aged 61 years, Keith.
The very much loved partner of the late Alison. A loving step-father of Alan and partner Jurgita. A dearly loved Grandad to Mason, Mia and Pierce. A special brother to Jim and Andrew. Loved by all of his extended family and a dear friend to many.
A service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 12th June at 2:30pm.
Will be very sadly missed.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 0191 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 9, 2020