Green Keith Died 4th September 2020, aged 56. Dear dad to Catherine and Chloe, beloved son of Marina and
the late Fred, former husband
of Stella, beloved brother of Margaret and John.
Thanks to the staff of B28, The Royal, for their professional care.
Funeral service will be at St John's Evangelical Church, Shiney Row
on Tuesday 29th September at 2.30pm followed by cremation
at Bishop Wearmouth.
All enquiries to Manor House Funerals, 0191 5226222.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 25, 2020
