|
|
|
O'Connor Town End Farm Sadly, passed away on
4th September, aged 75 years.
Keith, a much loved husband of Alma, devoted dad of Jason and Darren and father in law of Joanne and Amy. Also, a loving grandpa of Gina, Charlotte, Lauren and Eve. Will family and friends kindly meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd September at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to
St Benedicts Hospice. A collection box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Glen Miller Funeral Directors
tel: 0191 519 1645
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 16, 2020