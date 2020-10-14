|
|
|
Fairweather Ken Suddenly in hospital,
surrounded by his loving family,
on October 8th, aged 89 years.
Devoted husband of Averil.
Much loved Dad of Wendy, Lisa, Jane. Father-in-law to
Stephen, John and Michael.
Grandpa to Lauren, Anna, Amy and Tom. Also a dear brother to Howard.
Sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
A private family service will take place on Wednesday 21st October at
St Gabriel's Church at 2.15pm,
prior to committal in
Sunderland Crematorium.
The service will also be
available to watch on Zoom.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St Gabriel's Church.
For further details and information
regarding access to the zoom live stream, please contact
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 14, 2020