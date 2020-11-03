Home

FAIRWEATHER Ken The family of the late Ken Fairweather wish to express sincere thanks for the kindness and sympathy shown and for the cards and flowers received during their recent bereavement.

Many thanks to Daniel at John Duckworth's Funeral Services and to Lilian Clark, John Donald, Ken Jolly and Tim Cullingworth
for the comforting service at
St. Gabriel's. Thanks also to the staff at Sunderland Royal Hospital who gave Ken loving care in his final days.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 3, 2020
