|
|
|
JENKINS Fulwell Peacefully in
Glenholme House Care Home
on 17th November,
aged 81 years, Ken.
Loving husband of Margaret,
adored dad of Lesley,
Lynne and Suzanne, also
a much loved grandad,
great grandad, father in law,
brother and friend to many.
Please meet for service in
Sunderland Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st December at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
the Alzheimer's Society,
a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Ken is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 20, 2020