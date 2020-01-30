|
ROBY South Hetton
(Late of
Hetton-Le-Hole) On January 21 st 2020,
Ken, aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of Val,
much loved dad of Dianne and Ian, dear father-in-law of Ray and Margaret, adored granda
of Lewis and Alex.
Friends please meet on
Tuesday 4th February at 11.30am
for service and committal at
Durham Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to the British Heart and
Lung Foundations.
Enquiries to
Cochrane's Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0191 5170022
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 30, 2020