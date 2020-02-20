|
Blackett Formerly High Barnes Peacefully on February 12th
aged 89 years, Kenneth.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Jean, a much loved dad of David and Michael, also a loving father in law and grandad.
Would friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 26th February at 1.30pm. All welcome back to
The Chesters for refreshments.
Family flowers only donations in lieu to a charity of the family's choice a plate will be provided at the Crematorium.
All enquires to Peter Dodd Funerals Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 20, 2020