Bowman Kenneth (Shiney Row) Mary and the family would like to thank everyone for their kindness, support and prayers at a very sad and difficult time. The family were overwhelmed at the amount of cards and flowers they received.
A special thank you to everyone who cared for Kenny during his illness. Thank you to Fr. Jim O'Keefe for his prayers and support with Kenny's Mass and to Denise & Pauline for their Readings during the service.
A big thank you to Aimee from Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors for all her help and guidance at a very difficult time. Kenny is sadly missed but fondly remembered by all his loving family. He will stay in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 29, 2019