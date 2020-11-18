|
|
|
FIELD East Herrington In hospital on 11th November,
aged 83 years, Kenneth, dearly beloved husband of Linda, devoted father of Andrew and dear
father-in-law to Karen.
Also a dearest brother of Roslyn,
a much loved brother-in-law, nephew and uncle.
Funeral service will be at
St. Chad's Church on Wednesday 25th November at 2.45pm. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium. By request family flowers only please.
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.
He was a gentle man and will be loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 18, 2020