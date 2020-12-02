|
|
|
Field East Herrington Linda, Andrew and Karen wish to express their sincere thanks to relations, friends, neighbours, colleagues and pupils for their kindness and sympathy shown during the recent sad bereavement of Kenneth.
Thank you for the many condolence cards, beautiful flowers and for your donations to St. Chads Church.
Thank you to Fr. Jeremy Chadd and the Rev. Trish Thompson for a beautiful service.
A special thank you to John Hogg and staff for their care and support.
Kenneth will be loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 2, 2020