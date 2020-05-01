Home

Kenneth Rose Notice
Rose Kenneth
"Ken" Passed away peacefully at home on 25th April 2020, aged 68 years.
Devoted husband of June, much loved dad to Paul, Debra and Kenny, dear father-in-law and Granda, brother and brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Due to the current situation a Private Service will be held for Ken on Saturday 9th May at Sunderland Crematorium
at 12.00 noon.
Dearly missed and
forever in our hearts.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd
Funeral Directors.
Grindon, Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 1, 2020
