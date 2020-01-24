Home

CORNER Kevin John (Retired Lecturer
at South Tyneside College)
Died suddenly in hospital on
January 11th after a long illness.
Best friend and beloved
husband of Janet, dearly loved
brother of Iain and brother-in-law
of Amanda and Karen,
much loved uncle of Katie, Emma
and Elliott, Dan and Hannah.
Would family and friends please
meet at Sunderland Crematorium
on Friday 31st January at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St Oswalds Childrens Hospice.
Greatly Missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 24, 2020
