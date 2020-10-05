|
HARTLEY Hendon Peacefully at home on
29th September, aged 77 years, Kevin, much loved dad to Faron,
Paul and Diane, dear father-in-law
to Margaret, Shelley and Danny
and a loved grandad.
Also a dearest brother to Keith
and a loved friend to Maureen.
Funeral service is on Thursday
8th October at St. Lukes Church, Pallion at 1.45pm.
Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium. At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 5, 2020