Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
14:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Kevin Rich Notice
RICH Kevin Henry
(Millfield) Passed away peacefully at home on 10th June 2020, aged 59 years, surrounded
by his family.
Beloved husband of Helen (Ralph) dearly loved dad of Karl and Charlotte, loving grandad of Gracie, Phoebe and Thomas,
son of the late Henry and Doris, brother of Gary and Neil,
son in law, brother in law,
uncle and Nephew of Arthur.

Funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 23rd June at 2:30 pm, family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Prostate Cancer UK.
Will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
All enquiries to
Thomas Downey Funeral Directors. Tel 0191 510 2977.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 18, 2020
