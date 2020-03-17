Home

SMITH Ryhope Suddenly, in hospital on 9th March, Kim aged 53 years, a much loved
and special daughter to
Norma and Jackie, devoted sister to Fred, a loving sister in law to Ann,
a cherished aunty to Christopher and partner Katharine.
A dearest friend to Ian and a
caring friend to many.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 24th March at 2.00pm.
Sadly missed and never forgotten always in our hearts
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 17, 2020
