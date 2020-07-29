Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Laurence WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurence WALKER

Notice Condolences

Laurence WALKER Notice
WALKER LAURENCE Suddenly but peacefully at the Cumberland Infirmary on Sunday 19th July 2020, Laurence (Larry)
aged 65 years.
Born in Sunderland, a loving dad
of Terry and Bobby, much loved grandad and a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.

A private cremation service was held at Carlisle Crematorium.
A celebration of Larry's life
will be held at a later date.
Enquiries to
Sean Crilley Funeral Directors,
78 Brook Street,
Carlisle, CA1 2HX TEL:
Tel (01228) 544905.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -