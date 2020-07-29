|
|
|
WALKER LAURENCE Suddenly but peacefully at the Cumberland Infirmary on Sunday 19th July 2020, Laurence (Larry)
aged 65 years.
Born in Sunderland, a loving dad
of Terry and Bobby, much loved grandad and a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.
A private cremation service was held at Carlisle Crematorium.
A celebration of Larry's life
will be held at a later date.
Enquiries to
Sean Crilley Funeral Directors,
78 Brook Street,
Carlisle, CA1 2HX TEL:
Tel (01228) 544905.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 29, 2020