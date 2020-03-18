Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Bowdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Bowdon

Notice Condolences

Lee Bowdon Notice
BOWDON Lee Patrick (Sabu) Washington On 29th February 2020,
aged 45 years, Lee (Sabu),
dearly loved son of
Irene, Harry and Billy.
Much loved brother of Deborah, Kim, Wayne, Katie and Kirsten,
also a much loved brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin.
Service and cremation at Sunderland crematorium on Tuesday 24th March at 3.30pm.
Friends please meet at the
Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired to
The Swan Lodge (Lifehouse),
a donation may be made at the service. Afterwards all welcome at The North Biddick Social Club.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -