BOWDON Lee Patrick (Sabu) Washington On 29th February 2020,
aged 45 years, Lee (Sabu),
dearly loved son of
Irene, Harry and Billy.
Much loved brother of Deborah, Kim, Wayne, Katie and Kirsten,
also a much loved brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin.
Service and cremation at Sunderland crematorium on Tuesday 24th March at 3.30pm.
Friends please meet at the
Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired to
The Swan Lodge (Lifehouse),
a donation may be made at the service. Afterwards all welcome at The North Biddick Social Club.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2020