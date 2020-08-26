Home

John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Farringdon, Sunderland)
138 Allendale Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 3DZ
0191 511 0028
Lee Jeffries

Notice

Lee Jeffries Notice
Jeffries (Jaffa)
Humbledon formerly
of Farringdon The family of the late Lee wish to express their heartfelt thanks to relations, friends and neighbours for their care and support during their recent sad bereavement.
Special thanks to John Hogg
Funeral Directors for the kindness, compassion and understanding
and Charlie Thompson for the comforting service.
Also many thanks for the cards of condolences and beautiful floral tributes received.
God bless you all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 26, 2020
